Preview: Georgia at Kansas State

Kansas State hosts Georgia on Wednesday and first on the to-do list in preparing for the Bulldogs is to somehow quickly forget Sunday’s inexplicable 58-56 loss to Texas Southern. The Wildcats missed 6-of-8 free throws in the final 1:09, allowed Texas Southern to rebound a missed free throw and score to tie it with .9 seconds remaining and after throwing the ensuing inbounds pass out of bounds, could not stop Jason Carter’s jumper as time expired. “We just lost the game, and we cannot do anything about it but get better,‘’ Kansas State senior Nino Williams told reporters. ”We need to get ready for Georgia.”

Part of that process will be to rebound better as the Wildcats lost the battle on the boards 32-23 and face a Bulldogs team which is 23rd in the nation at 41 rebounds per game. While Kansas State coach Bruce Weber wasn’t happy with the free-throw shooting down the stretch, “the rebounding was the worst,‘’ he told reporters. ”Our rebounding effort has to get better. ... We have to get to crashing the boards and take away some opportunities for the other team.” The Bulldogs, who play their first road game since Dec. 2, avoided a similar upset when they outlasted Mercer in triple overtime 86-77 on Saturday for their fourth straight victory.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GEORGIA (7-3): The Bulldogs have recharged their batteries after surviving their first triple-overtime game since 1990 and arrive in Manhattan, Kan., with four players averaging double figures in scoring. Senior forward Marcus Thornton (team bests of 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds) and junior guard Kenny Gaines (11.8 points) recorded double-doubles Saturday, while junior guard Charles Mann (12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, team-high 3.8 assists) went for 22, six and five against Mercer. Senior forward Nemanja Djurisic (11.5 points, six rebounds) and 5-10 sophomore guard J.J. Frazier (8.8 points, four rebounds, 3.5 assists) are also key contributors.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (7-5): The Wildcats had won their previous five home games by an average of 16.2 points. Sophomore guard Marcus Foster produces a team-high 15 points per game while shooting better from 3-point range (46.9 percent) than inside the arc (44.7) while Williams averages 13 points and a team-best 4.8 rebounds. Senior forward Thomas Gipson (11.3 points, 4.2 rebounds) is Kansas State’s other double-figure scorer.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia coach Mark Fox is a native of Garden City, Kan., and was an assistant at Kansas State from 1994-2000.

2. The Wildcats open their Big 12 season by visiting Oklahoma State on Saturday while the Bulldogs host Norfolk State on Saturday before beginning SEC play against Arkansas on Tuesday.

3. Kansas State defeated Georgia 82-79 in overtime in the first round of the 1987 NCAA Tournament in the only previous meeting.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 74, Georgia 70