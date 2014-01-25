Preview: Georgia at Kentucky

When Georgia and No. 14 Kentucky square off at Rupp Arena on Saturday, it will be a clash of the surprising and the expected. The Wildcats entered the season with huge hype and have started 4-1 in SEC play behind strong play from the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class from last season, and its headliner, Julius Randle. That said, the depth of the Wildcats has been the difference between last year’s NIT disappointment and this year’s promising squad, with coach John Calipari telling the Louisville Courier-Journal, “When your opportunity comes, you’ve got to be ready — and you don’t know when it’s going to come.”

The Bulldogs are off to a 4-1 start in the league for the first time in over a decade, and Georgia is beginning to buy in to the fact that it’s a legitimate SEC contender. The Bulldogs are coming off a sound beating of South Carolina at home, in which the squad scored a season-high 97 points. “We believed that we can do something special this year and we believed in our team and coaches believed in us,” forward Nemanja Djurisic, who racked up 22 points against the Gamecocks, told the Athens Banner-Herald.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA (10-7, 4-1 SEC): The Bulldogs are off to their impressive conference start despite numbers that are less-than-impressive nationally on the season as a whole. Georgia ranks 200th in scoring and 322nd in assists, but has locked down defensively since SEC play began, holding opponents to an average of 66.2 points. Charles Mann has been the biggest contributor offensively, tallying 13.1 points per game on the season.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (14-4, 4-1): Randle has lived up to the hype thus far, notching 16.7 points per game and leading the SEC in rebounding with 10.6 per contest. His rebounding has helped Kentucky rank fourth on the glass nationally with 43 per game, with 7-foot sophomore Willie Cauley-Stein contributing seven boards per game. Sophomore Alex Poythress has also been great off the bench, averaging 9.1 rebounds, five rebounds and 1.4 blocks in Kentucky’s last eight games.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky leads the SEC in scoring margin at plus-13.5.

2. Georgia ranks last in the league with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 0.8

3. The win over South Carolina was Mark Fox’s 75th as Georgia coach.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 81, Georgia 65