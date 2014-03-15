Preview: Kentucky vs. Georgia

Kentucky looks to advance to the final of the SEC tournament for the fourth time in the last five years when it faces Georgia on Saturday in Atlanta. The second-seeded Wildcats are coming off an impressive 85-67 victory over LSU and hope to take care of business once more to punch their ticket to Sunday’s championship game. “That was our game, we got after it,” coach John Calipari told reporters. “Let’s see if we can continue in this path.”

Third-seeded Georgia squeaked by Mississippi 75-73 in the quarterfinals and looks to avenge a 79-54 setback to the Wildcats on Jan. 25. Kentucky has won the SEC tournament six times in Atlanta, prompting the fans of Big Blue Nation to coin the nickname ”Catlanta“ much to the dismay of Bulldogs’ coach Mark Fox. ”I‘m sick of hearing about “Catlanta,'” Fox told reporters. “It is in the Georgia Dome so I hope we will have representation of that.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT KENTUCKY (23-9): James Young scored 17 of his game-high 21 points in the first half to go along with six rebounds, four assists and two steals against LSU. Julius Randle, who was named the SEC Freshman of the Year by the league’s coaches earlier in the week, recorded his 19th double-double of the season with 17 points and 16 rebounds versus the Tigers. The Wildcats finished 26-of-41 from the free-throw line and went 7-of-17 beyond the 3-point arc Friday.

ABOUT GEORGIA (19-12): Charles Mann led the way with 16 points, including the go-ahead basket with 17 seconds left, against Ole Miss. Marcus Thornton pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds and hit some clutch free throws down the stretch versus the Rebels. The Bulldogs shot just 35.8 percent from the field but secured a place in the semifinals by going 31-of-42 from the free-throw line.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky has won 47 of its last 57 games in the SEC tournament.

2. The Wildcats are 21-1 in their last 22 SEC semifinal contests.

3. Georgia has won the battle of the boards in 16 of its 19 games against conference opponents this season.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 77, Georgia 70