Preview: Georgia at Kentucky

Kentucky enters February as the nation’s lone unbeaten team, and after a handful of close calls, the top-ranked Wildcats have found their stride again as they prepare to host Georgia on Tuesday. “Right now, you should just try to find out how good you can be,” Kentucky coach John Calipari told reporters after Saturday’s 70-55 victory over Alabama, the sixth in seven games by 15 point or more. The Bulldogs won five in a row and 11 of 13 before an ugly 67-50 loss Saturday at South Carolina.

Georgia played without leading scorer and rebounder Marcus Thornton, who suffered a concussion Wednesday against Vanderbilt and will miss Tuesday’s contest. The Bulldogs have rode strong outside shooting during their surge to a third-place tie in the SEC standings, although they went 3-of-17 against the Gamecocks. Kentucky’s Aaron Harrison and Devin Booker continue to showcase their strong perimeter play, while the inside duo of Willie Cauley-Stein and Karl-Anthony Towns lead a defense ranked first in the nation in field-goal percentage defense (32.6) and second in the nation in points allowed (50.7) and blocked shots (7.5).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GEORGIA (14-6, 5-3 SEC): The Bulldogs scored as many points from the foul line Saturday (25) as they did from the field, leading coach Mark Fox to label the performance as “disjointed.” J.J. Frazier is averaging 16.3 points in his past six games, including a 37-point performance Jan. 24 at Mississippi State, and is 9-of-14 from 3-point range and 24-of-28 from the free-throw line in his past three contests. Thornton’s absence is a huge loss for Georgia, as the senior averages 13.5 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 50.5 percent from the field.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (21-0, 8-0): Cauley-Stein scored 12 points Saturday, coming to life offensively after totaling just 10 points in his previous three contests. The Wildcats have seven players averaging seven points or more per game – four of those are shooting better than 50 percent from the field – and Kentucky is shooting 44 percent from 3-point range in its past 11 games. Towns ranks second in the SEC in blocks per game (2.3), while Cauley-Stein is fifth (1.7).

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats have trailed for 103 minutes, 43 seconds out of 855 minutes played this season.

2. Georgia’s first five losses came by an average of six points.

3. Harrison has reached double figures in scoring in 10 of his past 12 games.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 68, Georgia 57