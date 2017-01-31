Preview: Georgia at Kentucky

Kentucky has an issue, but the SEC schedule - for the most part - offers plenty of time for the No. 6 Wildcats to fix the problem as they carry an unusual losing streak into Tuesday's game against visiting Georgia. Kentucky's halfcourt offense was ineffective in Saturday's 79-73 home loss to No. 2 Kansas, revealing that it needs a consistent attack other than from its potent fast break if a ninth NCAA championship is on the school's horizon.

“It is vital, but we have different ways we can score and that is why we have practice: finding out ways that we can score other than in transition,” Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins told reporters. The Wildcats' future schedules should not include playing Kansas and Tennessee in back-to-back games because for the second straight season, they lost to both. Saturday's setback was preceded by an 82-80 defeat at Tennessee on Jan. 24 with the identical losing streaks their only ones since 2013-14. The Bulldogs, who are coming off a come-from-behind 59-57 victory over Texas on Saturday for their second victory in the last five contests, will be hard-pressed to saddle Kentucky with its first three-game losing streak since 2008-09 - the season before coach John Calipari arrived.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT GEORGIA (13-8, 4-4 SEC): Junior forward Yante Maten leads the team in scoring and rebounding at 19.7 points and 7.7 boards per game, good for second and third, respectively, in the SEC. Senior guard J.J. Frazier (15.5 points, club-most 4.2 assists) is second among active SEC players in points (1,314) and assists (370), third in steals (143) and No. 10 in rebounds (382) for his career. Junior guard Juwan Parker (9.7 points, 5.8 points) and sophomore forward Derek Ogbeide (7.0 points, 6.5 rebounds) provide support on the glass and offensively, with Ogbeide (58.5 percent) and Maten (53.6) the only regulars making more than half their shots from the field.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (17-4, 7-1): Freshman guard Malik Monk averages an SEC-leading 21.7 points, which would be the highest number for a Calipari-coached player if he keeps pace. Freshman guard De'Aaron Fox (15.9 points, SEC-most 5.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds) is among the 10 finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation's top point guard, while sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe averages 14 points but hasn't reached that number in his last five games. Senior reserve Mychal Mulder (6.5 points) will miss his fourth straight game because of an illness and Calipari said the guard could be out another 10 days.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats average 14.4 seconds per possession, the eighth-fastest rate in the nation.

2. Kentucky is 204-4 under Calipari when leading by 10 or more points after blowing a 12-point advantage in the first half Saturday.

3. The Wildcats lead the series 121-26, winning the last six meetings by an average of 17 points, and are 59-5 versus Georgia in Lexington.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 84, Georgia 67