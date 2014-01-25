No. 14 Kentucky 79, Georgia 54: Aaron Harrison led four players in double figures with 15 points as the Wildcats defeated the visiting Bulldogs in SEC action.

Kentucky (15-4, 5-1) won its third straight game thanks to a balanced effort that also saw Julius Randle (14 points), James Young (13) and Alex Poythress (11) score in double figures. Randle grabbed nine rebounds while Willie Cauley-Stein had eight points, six steals and six blocks.

Georgia (10-8, 4-2), which had won four of its previous five games, shot only 32.7 percent and had 20 turnovers. Brandon Morris had five of those turnovers but also led the team with 15 points.

The game was tied early at 8-8 before Kentucky scored 17 of the next 19 points to take control. At one point during that surge, Young, Randle and Andrew Harrison each made a 3-pointer during a two-minute stretch.

Georgia got within eight points with about 12 1/2 minutes remaining in the contest, but Young nailed a 3-pointer and Andrew Harrison had a layup to quickly restore order. The Wildcats then clamped down defensively, holding the Bulldogs without a field goal for nearly seven minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marcus Thornton had 10 points and a team-high nine boards for Georgia. ... Kentucky made 16-of-20 foul shots. ... Andrew Harrison finished with seven points and five assists.