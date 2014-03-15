FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kentucky 70, Georgia 58
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 15, 2014 / 10:22 PM / 4 years ago

Kentucky 70, Georgia 58

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATED rebounding numbers in 3rd graph.)

Kentucky 70, Georgia 58: Aaron Harrison scored a game-high 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting as the Wildcats pulled away from the Bulldogs to advance to the SEC tournament final in Atlanta.

James Young added 14 points for second-seeded Kentucky (24-9), which will meet Florida in the championship game on Sunday after finishing 9-of-16 from beyond the arc. Julius Randle chipped in with 12 points and 11 rebounds to notch his 20th double-double – equaling the most in a season by a Wildcats freshman – while Andrew Harrison scored 12 points and dished out nine assists.

Kenny Gaines led the way with 13 points for Georgia (19-13), which is squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble. Charles Mann tallied 12 points and Marcus Thornton pulled down a team-high six rebounds for the third-seeded Bulldogs, who lost the battle of the boards 36-21.

Kentucky made seven of its first eight shots, including three 3-pointers, to take a 17-7 lead and Aaron Harrison led all scorers with 16 points in the first half as the Wildcats settled for a 36-32 edge at the break. Young tipped in Aaron Harrison’s miss to stretch Kentucky’s advantage to 10 with just under 12 minutes left in the final frame.

Randle converted a three-point play to give the Wildcats a 56-45 lead before Andrew Harrison scored 10 straight points to put the game out of reach. Young’s dunk gave Kentucky its biggest lead of the game at 68-52 as the Wildcats improved to 38-2 all-time in SEC tournament semifinal games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kentucky is 117-26 all-time versus Georgia. … The Wildcats went 9-of-18 from the free-throw line while the Bulldogs finished 21-of-30. … Kentucky has made at least one 3-point field goal in 893 straight games, the third-longest streak in the nation.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.