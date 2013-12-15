FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia 84, Lipscomb 75
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 15, 2013 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

Georgia 84, Lipscomb 75

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGED “17” to “19” in the third graph and “60-43” to “54-35” in fifth graph ADDED information to first and second notes of NOTEBOOK)

Georgia 84, Lipscomb 75: Brandon Morris made the most of his first start of the season, scoring a career-high 17 points as the host Bulldogs held off the Bisons.

Georgia (4-4) played without leading scorer Charles Mann, who sat out with a knee injury, but Nemanja Djurisic hit three 3-pointers en route to 15 points and Donte’ Williams added 14. The Bulldogs finished with a season-high nine 3-pointers, including three from walk-on Taylor Echols off the bench.

Martin Smith led Lipscomb (4-6) with 23 points, hitting four of his five 3-pointers in the second half. The Bisons rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit thanks to strong 3-point shooting, finishing 12-for-29 beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs had not played in 12 days and it showed early as Lipscomb built a 16-10 lead, but Georgia used a 13-1 spurt – started by back-to-back 3-pointers from Djurisic – to move ahead 23-17 midway through the first half. Echols hit two 3-pointers in the final 6 1/2 minutes of the half to help the Bulldogs build a 40-27 halftime advantage.

The Bisons played their way back into the contest with a 24-9 run – sparked by three 3-pointers by Smith – to shave a 54-35 deficit to 63-59 with 7:53 to play. The Bulldogs scored six of the next seven points and led by no fewer than six points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mann, who is averaging 14.3 points, is not expected to miss more than a couple of days with a sore knee. … Echols, who had scored nine points in five games, matched his season total Saturday. … Smith recorded five of Lipscomb’s 10 steals.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.