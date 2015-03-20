Preview: Georgia vs. Michigan State

(Updated: ADDS time, TV)

As Michigan State prepares for its 18th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the Spartans must shake off a disappointing finish to the Big Ten tournament title game. Michigan State led by 11 with under eight minutes left against Wisconsin on Sunday before the Badgers closed regulation with a 23-12 run and then blanked the Spartans 11-0 in the extra session. Despite the loss, Tom Izzo’s crew earned a No. 7 seed in the East Region and will face 10th-seeded Georgia on Friday in Charlotte, N.C.

Michigan State has won its first NCAA Tournament game in seven of the last eight seasons, while Georgia will be making its first trip to the field of 68 since 2011. The Bulldogs tied for third in the SEC standings and had won five of six before falling to Arkansas in the semifinals of the conference tournament. The Spartans had captured eight of 10 prior to the late collapse against the Badgers, although they still have the experience to make a deep run in the Big Dance.

TV: 12:40 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT GEORGIA (21-11): The Bulldogs scored 49 points against Arkansas - their lowest point total of the season - as they managed only 17 points in the first half, watched their starters shoot 7-of-29 from the field for the game and also missed 10 of their 23 foul shots. Leading scorer Marcus Thornton (12.3 points) was the only starter who scored more than five points versus the Razorbacks, although the team played without second-leading scorer Kenny Gaines (foot), who should be available for Friday’s contest. Georgia shot 32.7 percent its last time out - the team’s second-worst shooting performance of the season - with Charles Mann missing three-quarters of his shots for the second straight outing.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (23-11): The Spartans are led by three upperclassmen in point guard Travis Trice, swingman Denzel Valentine and forward Branden Dawson - the team’s top three scorers and also their top three leaders in steals. Dawson and Valentine each scored 16 points against Wisconsin, although they combined for seven turnovers - and Trice had four more - as Michigan State committed several key miscues during the second-half meltdown. Trice averages a team-high 14.8 points for the Spartans, whose best wins this season came against Maryland, Iowa and a pair of triumphs against Ohio State.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this game will face either No. 2 seed Virginia or 15th-seeded Belmont on Sunday.

2. Dawson has averaged 15.7 points over the last three games.

3. Trice had averaged 20.4 points over an eight-game stretch before struggling to six points against Wisconsin.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 73, Georgia 61