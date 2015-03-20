Michigan State advances past Georgia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Michigan State knew how to handle a potentially tight situation this time.

The Spartans did enough to prevent any dramatics in the NCAA East Regional on Friday afternoon at Time Warner Cable Arena.

Forward Brenden Dawson scored all 14 of his points in the second half to help carry Michigan State to a 70-63 victory over Georgia in the second round.

“We’ve been in this position plenty of times,” Dawson said. “This game, we knew how to handle it.”

Forward Denzel Valentine’s 16 points and guard Travis Trice’s 15 points, with 11 coming in the first half, also helped seventh-seeded Michigan State. Guard Bryn Forbes added 14 points off the bench.

Guard Charles Mann’s 19 points paced 10th-seeded Georgia (21-12). Guard Kenny Gaines fouled out with 15 points and forward Marcus Thornton had 12.

Michigan State (24-11) goes on to meet the winner of the Belmont-Virginia game Sunday. If the opponent is Virginia, it will be a rematch of an East Regional Sweet 16 matchup won by the Spartans last year.

“Our thing was just sticking together,” Trice said. “We’ve been in this situation before at times when we’ve kind of fell apart.”

To hold off Georgia, Valentine scored the last eight Michigan State points in the final 2:05.

“My father told me nothing would be easy and we lived by that,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.

After trailing by 13 points, Georgia made a final challenge. When Mann scored off an offensive rebound with 34 seconds left, it closed the gap to 64-58. Mann missed an ensuing free throw.

Valentine’s two free throws with 27 seconds left might have clinched it, but Gaines notched a three-point play with 20 seconds to go.

Valentine then made two more pairs of free throws.

“If we had a loss, I didn’t want it to be because of me,” Valentine said. “I just went to the line and knocked them down.”

Georgia needed more time to complete a rally.

“The second half we thought our defense was starting to stabilize,” Georgia coach Mark Fox said.

The Spartans have been more erratic than many past Michigan State teams, but Izzo said the team is learning from their experiences.

“We’ve gotten tougher this year,” Izzo said. “We’ve had good chemistry with this team.”

In some ways, the game against Georgia was indicative of the season.

“I thought we played about three or four different games today,” Izzo said. “For the most part, if you add up the minutes, we played well.”

Dawson, who finished 6 of 9 from the field, converted two three-point plays in a 33-second span in the second half. Later, his jumper with six minutes to play gave the Spartans a 60-47 lead.

He overcame some foul trouble.

”I was frustrated when I got that second foul,“ Dawson said. ”As far as my teammates, they picked me up. I knew to play hard and to play smart and that“s what I did, I played smart.”

The Spartans were full of praise about contributions from reserves to help combat foul difficulties.

“I feel more confident now with guys coming off the bench,” Trice said.

Michigan State scored the final eight points of the first half to build a 35-22 lead. The Spartans were in control even though only three starters scored.

Georgia shot 28 percent from the field (7 of 25) in the first half, when the Bulldogs also committed 10 turnovers.

“The first half we didn’t do enough,” Fox said, pointing to poor execution on the offensive end.

Michigan State scored 10 consecutive points while Georgia endured nearly a four-minute scoring drought, taking a 20-14 lead.

Gaines, the team’s second-leading scorer, was back in the starting lineup after missing two recent games with a foot injury. He accounted for the Bulldogs’ first two field goals of the game.

“We knew he was going to come out and play hard because he had a chance to win an NCAA Tournament game,” Trice said.

NOTES: Michigan State matched the Big Ten Conference record for longest streak of NCAA Tournament appearances at 18 years in a row. It ties Indiana’s mark from 1966 to 2003. ... The Spartans improved to 23-6 all time in opening games of the tournament. ... This was the first meeting between Georgia and Michigan State. ... Georgia made it into the NCAA Tournament field for the first time since 2011. Just like the last time the Bulldogs were included, they were assigned the No. 10 seed and sent to Charlotte. ... Georgia fell to 1-4 in games on neutral courts this season.