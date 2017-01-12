Georgia handles cold-shooting Ole Miss

Georgia guard J.J. Frazier had a team-high 17 points and forward Yante Maten posted a double-double for the Bulldogs in a 69-47 win Wednesday night against cold-shooting Ole Miss in a SEC game at Oxford, Miss.

Maten had 15 points and 11 rebounds as Georgia improved to 11-5 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. Guard Juwan Parker had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Rebels (10-6 overall, 1-3 SEC) played the second half without leading scorer Deandre Burnett, a guard averaging 19 points a game. He did not return after suffering a high ankle sprain in the first half. He had three points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field in 12 minutes.

Guard Terence Davis led Ole Miss with 12 points. He was the only Rebel to score in double figures until forward Sebastian Saiz made a jumper with 3:27 left in the game to finish with 11 points.

Ole Miss, which averaged 80 points a game entering the game, trailed 30-18 at halftime after shooting only 16.7 percent (5 of 30) from the field in the first half. They finished shooting 27.5 percent from the field, including 10.5 percent from 3-point range.

In addition to missing Burnett's production, the Rebels' second-leading scorer -- Saiz -- made only 3 of 9 shots from the field. He fell below his average of 15.6 points a game.

Also, adversely affecting Ole Miss was its free throw shooting. The Rebels, who made 75.9 percent of their attempts from the line before the game, converted only 17 of 32 (53.1 percent) of their tries against Georgia.

The closest the Rebels came to Georgia in the second half was being down 47-40 with 7:34 left in regulation.

A 9-4 surge, capped by a 3-pointer by Frazier, put the Bulldogs ahead 56-44 with 5:13 left. Ole Miss did not get closer afterward.