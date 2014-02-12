Preview: Georgia at Mississippi State

Georgia vies for its third straight victory when it visits slumping Mississippi State on Wednesday. Georgia enters the game with a season-high five-game losing streak following a 3-2 start to SEC play. It’s the first of two meetings between the schools over the next three weeks, with a rematch scheduled for March 5 in Athens, Ga.

Georgia normally flies to Starkville, Miss., by commercial charter but elected to bus the 355 miles early Tuesday afternoon because an ice and snow storm was expected to hammer the south later that night and into Wednesday, causing the cancellation of thousands of flights in the Atlanta area. “We owe it to the league to try to get there to play the game,” Georgia coach Mark Fox said. “So we’re going to head out and do whatever we can to make it over there ... If we have to hitchhike, we’ll find a way to get there.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA (12-10, 6-4 SEC): The Bulldogs are just 1-5 on the road this season, with the lone victory a 70-64 overtime upset of Missouri on Jan. 8. Sophomore guard Charles Mann leads the team in scoring (13.5) and assists (2.9). Guard Kenny Gaines (11.8 points) and reserve forward Nemanja Djurisic (10.2) also are averaging in double figures.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (13-10, 3-7): The rebuilding Bulldogs, who start a freshman and three sophomores along with senior forward Colin Borchert, are coming off a 69-59 home loss to Kentucky on Saturday but can match their total SEC win total of 2013 with a victory. Sophomore guard Craig Sword leads the team in scoring (13.2) to go along with an average of two steals. Forward Gavin Ware is second in scoring (10.6) and leads the team in rebounding (7.7) while also shooting 59.5 percent from the floor.

TIP-INS

1. Mississippi State holds a 53-52 series edge thanks to a 72-61 road win in the only meeting between the schools last season.

2. Mann is averaging 9.8 free-throw attempts in SEC play.

3. Djurisic is questionable for the game with a sprained right ankle.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 69, Georgia 64