Preview: Georgia at Mississippi State

As Georgia coach Mark Fox works to develop his team into a NCAA Tournament contender, he continues pushing his squad to be ready regardless of the circumstances. Georgia answered the call by overcoming a sluggish beginning to beat Ole Miss on Tuesday, and carries a three-game winning streak into Saturday’s road contest at Mississippi State. “You’ve got to be able to show up every day and grind it out and find ways to win,” Fox said after Georgia earned a 69-64 victory over the Rebels.

Mississippi State returns home after breaking a 22-game road losing skid in Wednesday’s 78-71 victory at Auburn, and has won two conference games in a row for the first time since the start of league play last season. Junior Gavin Ware has pulled down 30 rebounds in the two victories, including a career-best 17 against the Tigers to go with 16 points. Mississippi State started SEC play with three losses in a row but can reach .500 with a victory Saturday.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FSN South, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA (12-5, 3-2 SEC): Forward Marcus Thornton is having an outstanding senior season, averaging 14.1 points and shooting 52 percent from the field while going 25-of-46 from the field in his past four games. Sophomore J.J. Frazier has developed into a solid outside threat, shooting 39.4 percent from 3-point range and going 7-of-12 from beyond the arc the past three games. Georgia leads the SEC and is 15th nationally in free throws attempted (467).

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (9-9, 2-3): Sophomore I.J. Ready equaled a career high with 18 points against Auburn and has reached double figures in four straight games, averaging 14.3 points during that stretch. Mississippi State averages a league-low 61.1 points per game. Ware ranks seventh in the conference in rebounding at 7.1 per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Four of Georgia’s five losses have come by seven points or less; the other defeat was by 12 to third-ranked Gonzaga.

2. Mississippi State allows 60.2 points per game, third in the SEC and 42nd nationally.

3. Georgia swept the two meetings with Mississippi State last season as G Charles Mann averaged 14.5 points.

PREDICTION: Georgia 67, Mississippi State 63