Georgia 75, Mississippi State 55: Charles Mann scored a game-high 19 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists as the visiting Bulldogs overcame a 14-point first-half deficit to win their third straight game.

Freshman guard Juwan Parker came off the bench to score a career-high 16 points and Marcus Thornton added nine and eight rebounds for Georgia (13-10, 7-4 SEC). The win moved the Bulldogs into a third-place tie with Mississippi, which visits Georgia on Saturday afternoon.

Craig Sword scored 10 points while Fred Thomas and Roquez Johnson added nine apiece for Mississippi State (13-11, 3-8). It was the sixth straight loss for the Bulldogs following a 3-2 start in SEC play.

Mississippi State dominated the game early, taking a 22-8 lead in the first 11 minutes - its biggest advantage in SEC play this season. But Georgia, which missed its first nine shots of the game, answered with a 20-5 run to take a 28-27 halftime lead as the host Bulldogs went almost eight minutes without a field goal while missing eight attempts to end the half.

Georgia opened the second half by connecting on 11 of its first 13 shots to extend its lead to 55-39. The visitors, who shot 54 percent from the floor and also connected on 22-of-28 free throws, led by as many as 23 points late in the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The win by Georgia evened the all-time series at 53-53. ... Georgia, which planned to bus six hours to Starkville, Miss., after its original charter out of Athens, Ga., was cancelled because of Tuesday’s winter storm, ended up flying to the game after the team received word 20 minutes into its bus ride it could take a flight out of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. ... Georgia backup C John Connor and G Brandon Young stayed at the team hotel during the game after being stricken with stomach viruses.