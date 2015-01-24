(Updated: ADDS “matched a personal best” in graph 3 Minor editing throughout graphs 4 and 5)

Georgia 72, Mississippi State 66: J.J. Frazier hit all seven of his 3-pointers attempts en route to 37 points – the most by a SEC player this season – as the visiting Bulldogs held on to win their fourth in a row.

Frazier hit 12-of-14 attempts from the field in shattering his previous career high of 20 points, scoring 15 points during a 22-5 run spanning both halves for Georgia (13-5, 4-2 SEC). Georgia finished 11-of-18 from 3-point range and held on after a 12-point second-half lead dwindled to one.

Roquez Johnson scored a career-high 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting and matched a personal best with 11 rebounds to lead Mississippi State (9-10, 2-4), which hit 8-of-18 3-point attempts. Craig Sword added a season-high 13 points and I.J. Ready hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12.

Frazier scored 23 points in the second half, including Georgia’s first 12 points after intermission for a 48-36 lead less than five minutes in, and his seventh 3-pointer extended Georgia’s lead to eight with 6 ½ minutes to go. Mississippi State drew within 65-64 on Ready’s 3-pointer with 2 ½ minutes to play before Georgia hit 7-of-9 free throws down the stretch.

Sword’s three-point play 7 1/2 minutes into the first half gave Mississippi State a 17-9 advantage, but Frazier scored six of the next eight points to tie the game at 17-17. Sword’s 3-pointer with 5 ½ minutes left put Mississippi State up by five, but Georgia closed the half on a 12-2 burst – including back-to-back 3-pointers from Charles Mann and Frazier – to lead 36-31 at intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Frazier became the first Georgia player to score 35 points since Trey Thompkins (35) against Florida Atlantic on Dec. 23, 2009, and the sophomore is 14-of-19 from 3-point range in his past four contests. … Johnson’s previous career high was 20 points, achieved twice. … Gavin Ware grabbed 12 rebounds for Mississippi State, which outrebounded Georgia 42-32.