FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia 72, Mississippi State 66
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 24, 2015 / 10:23 PM / 3 years ago

Georgia 72, Mississippi State 66

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: ADDS “matched a personal best” in graph 3 Minor editing throughout graphs 4 and 5)

Georgia 72, Mississippi State 66: J.J. Frazier hit all seven of his 3-pointers attempts en route to 37 points – the most by a SEC player this season – as the visiting Bulldogs held on to win their fourth in a row.

Frazier hit 12-of-14 attempts from the field in shattering his previous career high of 20 points, scoring 15 points during a 22-5 run spanning both halves for Georgia (13-5, 4-2 SEC). Georgia finished 11-of-18 from 3-point range and held on after a 12-point second-half lead dwindled to one.

Roquez Johnson scored a career-high 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting and matched a personal best with 11 rebounds to lead Mississippi State (9-10, 2-4), which hit 8-of-18 3-point attempts. Craig Sword added a season-high 13 points and I.J. Ready hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12.

Frazier scored 23 points in the second half, including Georgia’s first 12 points after intermission for a 48-36 lead less than five minutes in, and his seventh 3-pointer extended Georgia’s lead to eight with 6 ½ minutes to go. Mississippi State drew within 65-64 on Ready’s 3-pointer with 2 ½ minutes to play before Georgia hit 7-of-9 free throws down the stretch.

Sword’s three-point play 7 1/2 minutes into the first half gave Mississippi State a 17-9 advantage, but Frazier scored six of the next eight points to tie the game at 17-17. Sword’s 3-pointer with 5 ½ minutes left put Mississippi State up by five, but Georgia closed the half on a 12-2 burst – including back-to-back 3-pointers from Charles Mann and Frazier – to lead 36-31 at intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Frazier became the first Georgia player to score 35 points since Trey Thompkins (35) against Florida Atlantic on Dec. 23, 2009, and the sophomore is 14-of-19 from 3-point range in his past four contests. … Johnson’s previous career high was 20 points, achieved twice. … Gavin Ware grabbed 12 rebounds for Mississippi State, which outrebounded Georgia 42-32.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.