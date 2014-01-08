Preview: Georgia at Missouri

No. 21 Missouri will try to keep the nation’s longest home winning streak alive when it hosts Georgia on Wednesday evening to open SEC play. The Tigers prevailed in consecutive close games to ramp up for conference play in a league coach Frank Haith told the Columbia Tribune looks to be improved from 2012-13. “We’re going to have good league, and I think it’s better than it was last year,” Haith said.

Georgia’s prospects look to be near the bottom of the SEC, as the Bulldogs have sputtered to a .500 non-conference record and enter Wednesday’s contest on a two-game losing streak. Bulldogs coach Mark Fox will meet his team in Columbia, Mo. after traveling to Garden City, Kan. to attend services for his late father. Fox said coaching the game is what his dad would have wanted, telling the Athens Banner-Herald, “My dad spent his life working with young people and he didn’t even want his services to be during the season — he wanted me to coach my team.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA (6-6): The Bulldogs looked to have things on track, rebounding from a 1-4 start with a five-game win streak, but suffered convincing losses to Colorado and George Washington over the past 10 days. Ball movement has been an issue for Georgia, which checks in at 329th in the nation at 10.4 assists per game despite a very respectable field goal percentage of 48.1. Point guard Charles Mann leads the team in scoring at 13 points per game and assists (2.8).

ABOUT MISSOURI (12-1): Missouri’s trio of backcourt scorers have shouldered the vast majority of the offensive production thus far, with Jordan Clarkson (19.3 points per game), Jabari Brown (18.4) and Earnest Ross (14) leading the way. The Tigers have also been sound on the glass, ranking 37th nationally at just under 40 rebounds per contest. Many of those have come from the backcourt as well, with Ross (6.5) and Brown (5.2) each contributing heavily to the rebounding effort.

TIP-INS

1. Missouri’s most recent win over Long Beach State was its 81st consecutive non-conference home victory.

2. A win would give Missouri its third straight victory in a conference opener.

3. Haith opened his Monday press conference by offering condolences to Fox.

PREDICTION: Missouri 81, Georgia 64