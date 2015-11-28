Preview: Georgia at Seton Hall

Seton Hall looks to knock off a second straight Southeastern Conference opponent when the Pirates host Georgia on Saturday. The Bulldogs are aiming for their third straight victory as they embark on their first road trip of the season, but their last performance left much to be desired.

Seton Hall won its final two games in the Charleston Classic last week, including a 75-63 victory over Ole Miss on Sunday. The Bulldogs hope to execute better at the offensive end than they did in a 49-46 win over High Point on Wednesday, after which coach Mark Fox invoked the game’s creator. “Dr. (James) Naismith is buried at a small cemetery in Lawrence, Kansas, not two miles from Allen Fieldhouse,” Fox told reporters. “It’s a very small cemetery, and he rolled over in his grave tonight with the way we played offensive basketball.” It’s only the second all-time meeting with Georgia winning the first 65-47 at home last season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT GEORGIA (2-1): The Bulldogs went nearly 15 minutes without a field goal against High Point and shot 13.6 percent in the second half, but they avoided the upset with a terrific defensive performance. After holding the Panthers to 29.7 percent from the field and 1-of-15 from 3-point range, Georgia ranks in the top 20 nationally in field-goal defense (34.9 percent) and 3-point defense (25 percent). Despite the offensive woes Wednesday, the Bulldogs have some scoring prowess with guards Kenny Gaines (19.7 points) and J.J. Frazier (13.3 points, four assists) leading four players who average double digits.

ABOUT SETON HALL (4-1): Guard Isaiah Whitehead (15.8 points, 4.4 assists) was the catalyst for the Pirates’ comeback win over Ole Miss, scoring 12 of his 17 points in the second half in his first game coming off the bench. Forward Desi Rodriguez (13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds) also is among four players averaging double-digit scoring, and forwards Angel Delgado (eight points, 8.8 rebounds) and Ismael Sanogo (6.8 points, 8.4 rebounds) have been tough on the boards. The Pirates have held opponents to 29 percent from beyond the arc, which could be a key against a Georgia team that shoots well from outside.

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall is 30-4 in non-conference home games over the past six seasons.

2. After going 28-of-45 from the foul line in a season-opening loss to Chattanooga, Georgia is 38-of-49 from the line over the past two games.

3. Seton Hall allows an average of 5.4 fast-break points per game and did not allow any versus Ole Miss.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 69, Georgia 66