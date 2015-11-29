FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seton Hall 69, Georgia 62
#US College Basketball
November 29, 2015 / 3:58 AM / 2 years ago

Seton Hall 69, Georgia 62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Seton Hall 69, Georgia 62

Isaiah Whitehead scored a game-high 22 points and Khadeen Carrington scored a career-high 20 points to lead Seton Hall to a 69-62 victory over Georgia on Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Carrington made 7 of 13 shots from the field and also had six rebounds and three assists. Whitehead was only 7 of 19 from the field and missed seven of his 10 shots from 3-point range.

Whitehead scored seven consecutive points during a two-minute stretch late in the second half to give Seton Hall (5-1), which has won three straight games, a 67-59 lead with 29 seconds left.

Yante Maten had team highs of 21 points and eight rebounds for Georgia (2-2). Kenny Gaines and Kenny Paul Geno each scored 13 points.

