Preview: Georgia at South Carolina

With each side looking to rebound from a streak-stopping loss last time out, South Carolina hopes to help ruin any shot Georgia has at the top two spots in the SEC standings when it hosts the Bulldogs on Saturday. Georgia saw a four-game run go by the wayside at Tennessee on Tuesday, falling 67-48 and leaving coach Mark Fox disappointed. “We didn’t play well enough to win,” he told the school’s website. “You have to learn from it and move on.”

South Carolina had won two straight before a visit to Arkansas on Wednesday that ended with the Gamecocks’ 17th straight road loss dating back to last season. South Carolina has not won as the visiting team since Jan. 16, 2013 in an overtime decision at LSU and hasn’t won on the road in regulation since Dec. 4, 2011 at Clemson - a streak that spans 27 games. This season, the Gamecocks haven’t been close on the road, losing by an average of 12.6 points.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET,SECTV, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA (14-11, 8-5 SEC): The Bulldogs, who trail second place Kentucky by two games, have had to deal with the flu running through the team of late but Fox refused to use that as an excuse after the loss to Tennessee. “You have to show up and play (every night),” he told reporters. “I‘m not comfortable with the effort we gave tonight,” he added. Leading scorer Charles Mann, who averages 13.5 points, managed only five against the Volunteers after averaging nearly 17 points in his previous six games.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (10-16, 3-10): Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell was named National Freshman of the week for the week ending Feb. 16 after averaging 20.5 points in consecutive wins over Vanderbilt and Alabama. Thornwell, whose 13.7 points per game rank second on the team behind backcourt partner Brenton Williams (14.2), has posted double figures in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 17.5 points during the stretch. Williams is shooting an NCAA-best 96.3 percent from the free-throw line, well ahead of the country’s second most proficient shooter, Southern Mississippi guard Neil Watson (94 percent).

TIP-INS

1. The Bulldogs have beaten South Carolina four times in a row and in seven of the last eight meetings, including a 97-76 drubbing in Athens on Jan. 22 that marked the Gamecock’s worst defensive showing of the season.

2. South Carolina ranks 12th in the SEC in field-goal percentage (42.9) and 13th in field-goal percentage defense (44).

3. Georgia is 0-6 when it gets outrebounded.

PREDICTION: Georgia 84, South Carolina 70