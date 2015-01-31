Preview: Georgia at South Carolina

The resurgent Georgia Bulldogs seek their first six-game SEC winning streak since the 2000-01 season when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. After a surprising 20-win season last year - just their 12th in school history - the Bulldogs have kept rolling this season. Georgia has won five straight conference games for the first time since the 2012-13 season, with its only losses close affairs with Arkansas and LSU.

Georgia has one of the most efficient offenses in the SEC but its defense held the league’s top-shooting team to 36.2 percent shooting while holding a 37-27 edge on the glass in a 70-62 win over Vanderbilt on Tuesday. “We really tried to stress making one, two, three (defensive) efforts per possession,” Georgia coach Mark Fox told reporters. “I felt if we could hold down the 3-point line we would have a chance.” South Carolina, which shoots just 37 percent from the floor in conference games, has lost four straight and six of seven since a 64-60 win against Iowa State on Jan. 3.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GEORGIA (14-5, 5-2 SEC): In conference games, the Bulldogs lead in field-goal percentage (46), 3-pointers (53), 3-point percentage (45.3) and free throws (136). Nemanja Djurisic scored 15 points and Marcus Thornton added 14 in the win over Vanderbilt. Georgia has five players average double figures, led by Thornton (13.5), who also leads the team in rebounds (7.3).

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (10-9, 1-6): Four of the Gamecocks’ six conference losses, including the 64-58 defeat Wednesday to LSU in which they squandered a four-point lead with 4 1/2 minutes to play, have been by a total of 17 points. “The guys gave great effort again (against LSU), but unfortunately we can write a book on how to mess up games in the last three minutes,” South Carolina coach Frank Martin told reporters. Guards Duane Notice (11.4 points per game) and Sindarius Thornwell (11.2), the school’s leading scorers over the entire season, are shooting a combined 27.1 percent in conference games.

TIP-INS

1. In the last five games, Georgia is shooting 44.2 percent (42-of-95) from the arc, led by G J.J. Frazier (15-of-23).

2. Georgia PG Charles Mann averages 11.2 points and 7.1 free-throw attempts per game but has as many assists as turnovers with 69.

3. The Gamecocks hope that F Demetrius Henry (6.7 average) and G Justin McKie (4.1) can play Saturday after missing the LSU game with concussions.

PREDICTION: Georgia 77, South Carolina 62