Preview: Georgia at South Carolina

South Carolina likely has done enough to earn its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2004, but a home win over Georgia on Thursday would help solidify its case. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are resigned to playing spoiler unless they can win the Southeastern Conference tournament.

The Gamecocks still have plenty of goals in front of them, including the possibility of a top-four seed in the SEC tournament. “It’s fun to enter the last week of the regular season and be in the conversation for one of the top four seeds when you take into consideration where we were at two years ago,” South Carolina coach Frank Martin told reporters. “I have no idea what the future holds, nor do I consume myself with that. But it shows why my trust and faith in the group of kids we have in that locker room continues to get stronger.” A recent three-game skid likely sunk the Bulldogs’ chances of an NCAA Tournament bid, but they helped bounce Ole Miss off the bubble with an 80-66 victory on Saturday. Georgia could deal the Gamecocks’ resume a big blow by sweeping the season series – the Bulldogs beat visiting South Carolina 69-56 on Feb. 2 – and finish as high as fifth in the conference standings.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GEORGIA (15-12, 8-8 SEC): The Bulldogs have a quartet of players who can do serious damage offensively, but the production ends there. J.J. Frazier (16.3 points) and Yante Maten (15.9, 8.1 rebounds) lead four double-digit scorers, but the Bulldogs don’t get much from their bench. Georgia ranked fifth nationally (through Tuesday) in field-goal defense (38.1 percent) but hasn’t been nearly as stifling on the road, allowing opponents to shoot 41 percent while going 2-8.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (23-6, 10-6): The Gamecocks’ offensive struggles are a growing concern, as they’ve topped 40 percent from the field only once in their last five games. Even leading scorer Michael Carrera (14.5 points, 7.8 rebounds) had a tough time in a 68-58 loss at Mississippi State on Saturday, managing only six points on 1-of-8 shooting to snap a streak of 11 straight games in double figures. Carrera and Sindarius Thornwell (12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds) have carried the Gamecocks in conference play, combining for 30.1 points per game, but their 29 against Georgia in the first meeting weren’t enough.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina is two wins away from matching the school record for victories in a season set in 1969-70.

2. Georgia needs one win this week to finish .500 or better in SEC play for the fourth straight season – something it never has done in 84 seasons in the conference.

3. South Carolina G Duane Notice needs five to become the third Gamecock (Thornwell, Carrera) to reach 1,000 career points this season.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 74, Georgia 68