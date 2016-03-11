Preview: Georgia vs South Carolina

South Carolina figures it has done enough to reach the NCAA Tournament, but that also complicates the decision on whether or not to play leading scorer Michael Carrera when the third-seeded Gamecocks face sixth-seeded Georgia in Friday’s SEC Tournament quarterfinals in Nashville, Tenn. Carrera missed the regular-season finale against Arkansas with a hip injury, and the senior forward is hoping to be fit enough to play against the Bulldogs, who defeated South Carolina twice in the regular season.

Carrera, a senior forward, averages 14.5 points and a team-leading 7.7 rebounds, and coach Frank Martin expects to be challenged by the feisty leader if he opts to rest him. “Knowing Michael, if there’s a way he can play, he’s going to fight me if I don’t let him play, but if he’s not healthy enough, I think we’ve put ourselves in a pretty good spot for playing past this week,” Martin told reporters. “So we’ll rest him as long as we need to, to make sure when he gets on the court, he’s healthy and can remain healthy.” Georgia enters on a roll with four consecutive victories after producing a 79-69 win over 11th-seeded Mississippi State on Thursday. Junior guard J.J. Frazier scored 28 points in the victory and is averaging 23.3 over the past six contests.

TV: 9:25 p.m. ET, SEC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA (18-12): Frazier has posted four 20-point outings during his six-game hot stretch, and he leads the Bulldogs in scoring (16.8) and assists (4.3). Frazier (73) and senior guard Kenny Gaines (79) have combined for 152 of the Bulldogs’ 194 3-pointers and the two players combined for 39 points in Georgia’s recent 74-72 road win at South Carolina. Sophomore forward Yante Maten is strong in the interior with averages of 16 points and a team-best eight rebounds while Gaines (13.4) and senior guard Charles Mann (10.5) also average in double digits.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (24-7): The Gamecocks were just 3-4 down the stretch, and Martin considers his team safe per reaching the NCAA Tournament but the players want a victory over Georgia to feel more secure as well as tie the school record for victories. “We’re still going in with the mindset that we have to win,” junior guard Sindarius Thornwell told reporters. “Trying to make it to the championship game, and win it. That’s the goal.” Thornwell averages 13.1 points and 3.8 assists while junior guard Duane Notice (11.2 points) and senior forward Mindaugas Kacinas (10.1) also average in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Gaines averaged 18.5 points in Georgia’s two wins over South Carolina.

2. Notice averaged just 4.5 points on 3-of-15 shooting in the two losses to the Bulldogs.

3. Maten scored 20 points versus Mississippi State and has reached double digits in 12 straight games.

PREDICTION: Georgia 69, South Carolina 67