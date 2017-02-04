No. 20 South Carolina opened SEC play with five straight victories before losing to Kentucky but is rolling again as it enters Saturday’s home contest against Georgia with a three-game winning streak. The Gamecocks feature one of the top defenses in the nation, holding opponents to 60.9 points per game while limiting them to 63 or fewer in five of their last seven contests.

South Carolina never trailed in Wednesday’s 88-63 victory at LSU, getting 17 points apiece from Duane Notice and PJ Dozier. Georgia is trying to revive its postseason hopes after dropping three of its last four games, beating Texas on Jan. 28 before an inspired performance fell short in overtime Tuesday at Kentucky. J.J. Frazier and Yante Maten combined for 45 points while Derek Ogbeide scored a career-high 18 while matching a personal best with 13 rebounds. The Gamecocks snapped a four-game losing streak to Georgia with a 67-61 road victory on Jan. 4, a physical matchup in which 51 fouls were called.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GEORGIA (13-9, 4-5 SEC): Frazier snapped out of an 0-of-11 slump from 3-point range, converting 3-of-4 attempts in scoring 23 points at Kentucky. Maten ranks second in the SEC in scoring with 19.8 points and is tied for third in rebounding at 7.6, while Ogbeide has reached double figures in boards in two of his last three games. The Bulldogs are averaging a conference-high 27.7 defensive rebounds per contest.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (18-4, 8-1): Sindarius Thornwell ranks third in the SEC in scoring at 19.1 points, scoring 16 against LSU on 7-of-11 shooting. The Gamecocks lead the conference and rank fifth nationally in both scoring defense and opponents’ field-goal percentage (37.4 percent). South Carolina is off to its best start in SEC play since winning its first 11 contests in 1996-97.

TIP-INS

1. The Bulldogs are holding opponents to 40.2 percent shooting, second in the SEC.

2. South Carolina ranks seventh nationally and leads the conference in turnovers forced per game (17.3).

3. Dozier scored 24 points while Thornwell recorded 19 and 11 rebounds in the earlier meeting with Georgia.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 71, Georgia 63