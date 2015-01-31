FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Carolina 67, Georgia 50
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 31, 2015 / 11:37 PM / 3 years ago

South Carolina 67, Georgia 50

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

South Carolina 67, Georgia 50: Sindarius Thornwell had 10 points, four assists and three steals and the host Gamecocks played some terrific defense to beat the undermanned Bulldogs.

Laimonas Chatkevicius scored 12 points for South Carolina (11-9, 2-6 SEC), which held Georgia to just 11 field goals in snapping a four-game losing streak. Duane Notice had 11 points and Tyrone Johnson 10 as the Gamecocks held the Bulldogs to 22-percent shooting.

J.J. Frazier scored 16 points for Georgia (14-6, 5-3), which played without leading scorer and rebounder Marcus Thornton (13.5 points, 7.3 rebounds), who was out with a concussion. Charles Mann added 14 and seven assists as the Bulldogs came up short in trying to secure their first six-game SEC winning streak since the 2000-01 season.

The Gamecocks scored 10 straight points, getting a three-point play from Chatkevicius and a 3-pointer from Brian Steele, for a 25-14 lead with 5:14 left in the half. South Carolina pushed the edge to 13 before four free throws by Frazier closed the gap to 33-24 at the half.

A 3-pointer by Thornwell pushed the Gamecocks’ lead to 44-29 with just under 14 minutes left, but they went scoreless the next four minutes before scoring five points on one possession with the aid of a technical foul against Georgia coach Mark Fox that restored a 49-36 lead. South Carolina pushed the edge to 18 points before snapping its five-game skid in the series.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia entered shooting an SEC-best 46 percent in conference games. … After shooting 44.2 percent from the arc in the last five games, the Bulldogs shot 3-of-17 on Saturday. … Notice and Thornwell, who entered shooting 27.1 percent in conference games, combined to shoot 8-of-19, including 3-of-8 from the arc.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.