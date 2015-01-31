South Carolina 67, Georgia 50: Sindarius Thornwell had 10 points, four assists and three steals and the host Gamecocks played some terrific defense to beat the undermanned Bulldogs.

Laimonas Chatkevicius scored 12 points for South Carolina (11-9, 2-6 SEC), which held Georgia to just 11 field goals in snapping a four-game losing streak. Duane Notice had 11 points and Tyrone Johnson 10 as the Gamecocks held the Bulldogs to 22-percent shooting.

J.J. Frazier scored 16 points for Georgia (14-6, 5-3), which played without leading scorer and rebounder Marcus Thornton (13.5 points, 7.3 rebounds), who was out with a concussion. Charles Mann added 14 and seven assists as the Bulldogs came up short in trying to secure their first six-game SEC winning streak since the 2000-01 season.

The Gamecocks scored 10 straight points, getting a three-point play from Chatkevicius and a 3-pointer from Brian Steele, for a 25-14 lead with 5:14 left in the half. South Carolina pushed the edge to 13 before four free throws by Frazier closed the gap to 33-24 at the half.

A 3-pointer by Thornwell pushed the Gamecocks’ lead to 44-29 with just under 14 minutes left, but they went scoreless the next four minutes before scoring five points on one possession with the aid of a technical foul against Georgia coach Mark Fox that restored a 49-36 lead. South Carolina pushed the edge to 18 points before snapping its five-game skid in the series.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia entered shooting an SEC-best 46 percent in conference games. … After shooting 44.2 percent from the arc in the last five games, the Bulldogs shot 3-of-17 on Saturday. … Notice and Thornwell, who entered shooting 27.1 percent in conference games, combined to shoot 8-of-19, including 3-of-8 from the arc.