Georgia 65, South Carolina 64

Georgia guard J.J. Frazier may not be the Southeastern Conference’s best player. But in this week’s Southeastern Conference tournament in Nashville, Tenn., he’s playing like it.

Frazier scored 20 points and made two remarkable plays down the stretch as sixth-seeded Georgia rallied to top third-seeded South Carolina 65-64 in a quarterfinal game at the Bridgestone Arena on Friday night.

The Bulldogs trailed by two with under a minute to play when Frazier found himself double-teamed about 35 feet from the basket with the shot clock at seven. Frazier split the double team, ventured into traffic in the lane and buried a floater to tie the game at 64 with 24 seconds left.

On Carolina’s ensuing possession with time running down, Frazier knocked the ball loose from Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell, collected it, and was fouled with 2.1 seconds left.

Frazier hit the first free throw and purposely missed the second, and Carolina couldn’t get off a shot.

It was the third time the Bulldogs beat the Gamecocks, and this one was perhaps the biggest stunner.

South Carolina led the entire first half, but the Bulldogs cut the lead to 29-28 on a bizarre play to end the period. With a few seconds left in the half, Georgia’s Frazier missed a shot that South Carolina rebounded.

The shot-clock buzzer sounded and Carolina players, thinking it was the halftime buzzer, started to walk off the court with the ball loose on the floor. Georgia’s Kenny Paul Geno, realizing that time had not expired, picked it up and slammed it through the hoop just fractions of a second before time expired.

Georgia didn’t lead until guard Charles Mann hit two foul shots with 3:03 remaining.

Carolina was playing without first-team All-SEC forward Michael Carrera, out with a hip injury. The Gamecocks were led in scoring by Thornwell, who had a game-high 23.

Georgia center Yante Maten had 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Gamecocks (24-8) could have a nervous Sunday waiting to see if they will receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, while Georgia (19-12) advances to play Kentucky.