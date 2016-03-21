FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saint Mary's 77, Georgia 65
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 21, 2016 / 1:49 AM / a year ago

Saint Mary's 77, Georgia 65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Saint Mary’s 77, Georgia 65

Freshman center Evan Fitzner scored nine of his 13 points during a 66-second span of the second half to help Saint Mary’s pull away for a 77-65 victory over Georgia on Sunday in NIT second-round action at Moraga, Calif.

Sophomore guard Emmett Naar had 15 points and 11 assists as the second-seeded Gaels (29-5) set a school record for victories. Junior guard Joe Rahon scored 13 points and junior forward Dane Pineau contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds for Saint Mary‘s, which visits top-seeded Valparaiso on Tuesday in an NIT quarterfinal contest.

Junior guard J.J. Frazier and senior guard Charles Mann scored 13 points apiece for the Bulldogs (20-14). Sophomore forward Yante Maten had 12 points but shot just 6-for-22, and senior guard Kenny Gaines had 11 points for third-seeded Georgia.

The Bulldogs made just four of 17 3-point attempts, which stymied their chances of rallying from a double-deficit deficit. Saint Mary’s improved to 20-1 at home, the highest home victory total in the nation.

Georgia trailed by 14 points early in the second half and got back into the game with a 9-2 run to pull within six with 14:44 to play. Less than three minutes later, Frazier’s three-point play cut Saint Mary’s lead to 51-47.

The Gaels answered with 11 straight points, with Fitzner’s three-point play making it 62-47 with 7:55 remaining. Fitzner followed with consecutive 3-pointers to push the margin to 17 with 6:49 to play, and Saint Mary’s led by as many as 19 before the Bulldogs chipped away but couldn’t get closer than 10 points.

Georgia possessed a 15-12 lead less than eight minutes into the contest before missing 13 of its next 15 field-goal attempts. The Gaels took advantage with a 19-4 burst to open up a 12-point lead and eventually took a 36-23 lead into the halftime.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.