Preview: Georgia vs. Temple

Two struggling squads look to stop their skids when Temple and Georgia meet Friday in the losers’ bracket of the Charleston Classic. After a 72-58 loss to Clemson in the first round, the Owls have dropped three straight games for the first time since the 2008-09 season. Leading scorer Anthony Lee struggled in the paint against Clemson’s big defenders, scoring a season-low six points.

The Bulldogs don’t have the defensive prowess inside that Clemson does, but their frontcourt did play well offensively in their 94-82 quarterfinal loss to Davidson. Starters Marcus Thornton, Donte’ Williams and Cameron Forte combined to shoot 9-for-11 from the field, and Nemanja Djurisic led the Bulldogs with 19 points off the bench. If coach Mark Fox can get them to play as well defensively as they did offensively, Georgia has a chance to knock off the Owls and snap its own two-game skid.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA (1-2): The Bulldogs are still searching for answers without last year’s SEC Player of the Year - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Mark Fox has looked to Charles Mann (16.3 points per game) Djurisic (13.3), but the Bulldogs have had little beyond that. Freshman guard Juwon Parker had showed promise, but scored just four points and had no assists in 32 minutes against Davidson.

ABOUT TEMPLE (1-3): The Owls continue to struggle without their top scorers from last season in Khalif Wyatt, Scootie Randall, Jake O’Brien and Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson. Quenton DeCosey showed promise in the first half of the Clemson game, but cooled off significantly, and while Will Cummings scored a game-high 22, it took him 18 shots to do so. Depth has also been a major issue for coach Fran Dunphy, who got only six points from his bench against Clemson.

TIP-INS

1. Temple is looking to avoid its first four-game losing streak since 2006-07.

2. The Owls have been solid from the free throw line, shooting 75.6 percent through four games.

3. With a loss, Georgia will fall to 1-3 for the second consecutive season.

PREDICTION: Temple 68, Georgia 56