Temple 83, Georgia 81: Will Cummings hit a game-winning 3-pointer with seven seconds to play to give the Owls a close victory over the Bulldogs in the losers’ bracket of the Charleston Classic.

Dalton Pepper scored a career-high 22 points and was 5-for-9 from 3-point range for Temple (2-3), which will face Alabama-Birmingham in Sunday’s fifth-place game. Cummings added 17 points and Daniel Dingle contributed a career-high 12 off the bench.

Kenny Gaines shattered his career high with 21 on 8-for-12 shooting from the field for Georgia (1-3), which will face Nebraska in the seventh-place game. Charles Mann added 19 for the Bulldogs, including 9-for-9 shooting from the free-throw line.

Georgia jumped out to a quick 15-5 advantage a little less than seven minutes in, but Pepper got hot for the Owls, nailing five 3-pointers in the final 13 minutes to give Temple a 45-32 lead at the break. The Owls sputtered early in the second half though, scoring just eight points in the first eight-plus minutes and allowing Georgia to get back within two at 53-51.

Georgia took its first lead in more than 30 minutes at 81-80 on a Mann layup with 18.4 seconds to play , but Cummings answered with a 3-pointer from the left elbow to give the Owls the advantage. Donte’ Williams fired up a 3-pointer at the buzzer to try to win it for Georgia but missed, sealing the Owls’ victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Temple was 18-for-23 from the free-throw line. … The Owls avoided their first four-game losing streak since the 2006-07 season. … Georgia fell to 1-3 for the second consecutive season.