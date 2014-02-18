Preview: Georgia at Tennessee

The hottest team in theSoutheastern Conference undoubtedly is Florida. But behind the Gators andtheir 17-game winning streak, Georgia has to be considered the club on the rise in the conference, as the Bulldogs have won four straightto take over third place in the league standings. Georgia is lookingto tie its longest winning streak of the season - and under coachMark Fox - when it visits the Volunteers on Tuesday.Tennessee has hit some tough lucklately, losing three of its last four - including a nine-point setback toNo. 2 Florida last week. Cuonzo Martin’s squad has fought hard but isstarting to see its postseason hopes fade with each loss. Knockingoff the red-hot Bulldogs certainly would be a confidence boost, as well asa nice resume builder, for a team that could use a few of them therest of the way.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GEORGIA (14-10, 8-4 SEC):Fox relies on Kenny Gaines for his offense (12 points) but also is seeing the sophomore guard develop into a defensive weapon as well. Gainesspent much of his freshman year in practice trying to stop KentaviousCaldwell-Pope, who was a lottery pick of the Detroit Pistons in last year’s draft, and that experience is paying off for him this season. “Everyday last year, he had to guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and deal withthat every day,” Fox told the Athens Banner-Herald. “Now he‘staking those lessons from a year ago and using them to hisadvantage.”

ABOUT TENNESSEE (15-10, 6-6): Asthe Volunteers are getting down to some must-win games, Martin wantsto make sure his team is looking to work the ball inside - specifically second-leading scorer Jarnell Stokes. The junior forward was 6-of-7for 13 points against Missouri over the weekend, but he didn‘tattempt a shot in the final 17 minutes of the five-point loss,something Martin wasn’t happy about. “From our standpoint, me as acoach, we’ve got to lock in on that,” Martin said. “Make sure hegets the ball. Because he’s a very unselfish player. I would like himto be more selfish, more assertive, especially around the rim. Wehave to get the ball to him.”

TIP-INS

1. Georgia has won in Knoxville two of the last three seasons.

2. Tennessee averages 14.48offensive rebounds, just short of the school record of14.55 set in 1999-2000.

3. Bulldogs freshman G JuwanParker is the only player on the roster averaging at least 10minutes and recording more assists than turnovers (27 to 13).

PREDICTION: Georgia 72, Tennessee70