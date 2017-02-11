The good news for Tennessee is it hosts Georgia on Saturday, which means Robert Hubbs III could be in for another big scoring day despite not feeling 100 percent. The senior guard overcame an illness and Ole Miss’ defense in a come-from-behind 75-66 home victory Wednesday, scoring 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting and improving his season totals to 16.9 points per home game on 57 percent shooting.

“I’m back to myself,” Hubbs told reporters after the Volunteers won for the fifth time in six games, moving into a fifth-place tie with Arkansas in the SEC standings. “Everybody is feeling good. I think it showed tonight.” Georgia is feeling anything but positive after its season has unraveled, losing its third in a row and sixth in the past eight games in Tuesday’s 72-60 home defeat to Florida. The Bulldogs have lost five SEC games in a row and have their worst overall record after 24 games in four years. “We’re not playing well, and that really rests totally with me,” Georgia coach Mark Fox told the media after the game.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GEORGIA (13-11, 4-7 SEC): Junior forward Yante Maten ranks second in the SEC in scoring (19.7) and sixth in rebounding (7.2), but has lacked the consistent offensive help during the Bulldogs’ spiral. J.J. Frazier scored 18 points Tuesday to go with Maten’s 19 points, but Georgia shot just 18.5 percent from the field in the first 17 minutes of the second half. The Bulldogs are holding opponents to 40.4 percent shooting from the field and entered Friday tied for 23rd in the country in defensive rebounds per game (27.9).

ABOUT TENNESSEE (14-10, 6-5): Hubbs has shot 19-of-33 from the field in his past three home games, averaging 17.7 points in those contests. Jordan Bowden has provided a boost offensively of late, reaching double figures in scoring in five of his past seven games – 10 of his 14 points Wednesday came in the second half. Tennessee seeks its fifth consecutive home victory and a win Saturday surpasses the Volunteers’ win total in SEC play from last season.

TIP-INS

1. Tennessee freshman F Grant Williams scored 18 points Wednesday, 14 coming in the second half, and three of his four blocked shots came in the final 1:22.

2. The Volunteers shoot a lot of free throws, entering the weekend 23rd in the nation in attempts and tied for 25th in makes from the foul line.

3. Georgia sophomore F Derek Ogbeide has 10 or more rebounds in four of his past five games.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 73, Georgia 63