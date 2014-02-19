Tennessee 67, Georgia 48: JarnellStokes had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help power the hostVolunteers to a victory over the Bulldogs.Stokes was 9-of-13 from the field and also tallied three assists andthree blocks. Antonio Barton added 12 points - on four 3-pointers - off the bench, while Jordan McRae and Josh Richardson added 11 and 10points, respectively, for Tennessee (16-10, 7-6 SEC).

Kenny Gaines paced Georgia(14-11, 8-5) with 13 points and J.J. Frazier added 12 in a reserverole. While Gaines shot 5-of-10 from the field, the rest of theBulldogs’ starting five shot a collective 8-of-22, tallying 22points.

The first half was closethroughout, with three ties and six lead changes. But the Volunteerspulled away from a 28-28 tie by shutting out the Bulldogs for thefinal 3:29, forging a six-point halftime advantage.

That lead stood up through thefinal 20 minutes as Tennessee gradually pulled away to take adouble-digit advantage with just over 11 minutes to go on AntonioBarton’s 3-pointer. The game turned into a complete rout in the finalminutes as the Bulldogs managed just one field goal and five totalpoints in the final 8:26 of the contest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia, which hadits four-game winning streak snapped, tallied a season low in pointsand its lowest scoring output since a 52-45 loss to Alabama on Feb.12, 2013. … The Volunteers won the board battle 37-30, including 11offensive rebounds. … Tennessee had its problems shooting, hitting6-of-18 from 3-point range and 11-of-18 from the free throw line.