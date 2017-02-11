Freshman Crump key in Bulldogs' win over Vols

Senior point guard J.J. Frazier scored 29 points, and freshman guard Tyree Crump provided a spark in his first career start, as Georgia overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half and beat Tennessee 76-75 Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

Crump scored 13 points, including a key 3-pointer that put the Bulldogs in front 70-64 with 2:26 to play.

Tennessee cut the Georgia lead to four with one minute left, but Frazier converted a traditional three-point play that helped the Bulldogs hold off the Volunteers.

Georgia (14-11, 5-7 SEC) snapped a three-game slide, despite playing the majority of the second without star forward Yante Maten, who finished with seven points after fouling out with six minutes to play. Manten, the SEC's third-leading scorer, picked up his fourth foul early in the second half and sat out nearly 10 minutes before returning to the game, only to pick up his fifth foul soon after re-entering.

Freshman guard Grant Williams scored 30 points, and senior guard Robert Hubbs III finished with 10 points for the Volunteers (14-11, 6-6 SEC), who have dropped two of three.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair featuring eight ties and four lead changes. Williams had 12 points in the first half, and the Vols went into halftime with a 36-34 lead.

Tennessee pushed its lead to double digits early in the second half, before Georgia made a run. Crump hit a 3-pointer, and Frazier got inside for a basket that cut the Volunteers' lead to 57-56 at the 10-minute mark.

The Vols travel to Kentucky on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs return home to host Mississippi State on Tuesday.