Preview: Georgia at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt leads the SEC and is among the top 10 teams in the nation in field goal percentage while making a little more than half of its shots. The young Commodores look to maintain their offensive efficiency and win for the seventh time in nine games when they host Georgia on Wednesday night in the 138th meeting between the two rivals. The Bulldogs must rebound from a pair of tough losses in their first two SEC games, including an 87-84 double-overtime defeat Saturday at LSU.

Georgia, which lost its league opener to Arkansas by four, let a nine-point lead in the first overtime slip away Saturday and coach Mark Fox told reporters the Bulldogs have to learn from their mistakes. Georgia will have to contain 6-10 sophomore Damian Jones inside and not lose sight of Vanderbilt’s outside shooting threats, who are connecting on 39.1 percent from beyond 3-point arc. The Bulldogs hold teams to 38.5 percent shooting – 29.8 from behind the arc.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT GEORGIA (9-5, 0-2 SEC): The school announced that freshman Yante Maten, who averages 4.9 points and 1.9 blocks, was struck by a car on campus Sunday and is out with a concussion while guard Juwan Parker (Achilles) is questionable. Marcus Thornton leads the team in scoring (13.6) and rebounding (7.9) while Charles Mann (12.1 points, 3.6 assists) is also a key performer. Kenny Gaines had 19 points versus LSU to raise his average to 11.8 and Nemanja Djurisic (11.6) has scored a team-high 31 combined in the two SEC games.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (11-4, 1-1): Jones has scored in double figures in all but one game this season and averages 16.1 points on 55.4 percent shooting to go along with a team-high 7.1 rebounds. Riley LaChance (12.9 points) continues to impress while making 41.7 percent from 3-point range and fellow freshman guard Matthew Fisher-Davis is coming off a career-best 14 points in the 82-70 loss at Arkansas on Saturday. Forward James Siakam chips in with 10.1 points per contest and leads the league in shooting percentage (67.6).

TIP-INS

1. Commodores 7-foot F Luke Kornet is third on the team with 20 makes from 3-point range and matches Fisher-Davis at 42.6 percent.

2. Georgia boasts a plus-5.5 rebounding margin and has outrebounded its first two opponents 90-59 despite losing both contests.

3. Vanderbilt turned the ball over 22 times and Georgia 20 in their last game – both season highs.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 74, Georgia 64