Preview: Georgia at Vanderbilt

Georgia travels to Vanderbilt on Saturday in a matchup of two teams who started the week hoping to bolster their NCAA tournament hopes, but now face an uphill climb to keep their bubbles from bursting. Each squad endured a deflating defeat Tuesday – the Bulldogs squandering a second-half lead in a home loss to Florida while the Commodores fell on a last-second shot at last-place Mississippi State – making Saturday’s contest even more critical.

“Time is definitely of the essence,” Georgia forward Derek Ogbeide told reporters after the Bulldogs’ 57-53 loss to the Gators. “We don’t have the time, we can’t afford slip-ups like this in close games.” Georgia shot just 31.7 percent from the field and only got to the free-throw line eight times in losing a seven-point second-half advantage. Vanderbilt led by as many as 17 points before falling apart at the end, one of the nation’s top defenses against opposing shooters allowing Mississippi State to shoot 48.3 percent from the field. “When you control a game that long, you should win,” Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings told the media afterward. “We just have to do a better job at the end of games.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA (14-10, 7-6 SEC): The Bulldogs never got on track offensively against Florida; leading scorer Yante Maten was held to 11 points on 4-of-17 shooting while 3-point specialist J.J. Frazier attempted only four shots from beyond the arc. Georgia coach Mark Fox expressed his frustration during and after the game that the Bulldogs – who came in averaging 24.6 free throws per contest – only shot eight Tuesday. The Bulldogs lead the SEC and are fifth nationally in limiting opposing shooters to 37.8 percent from the field, but have averaged only 55.7 points in losing two of their past three.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (15-11, 7-6): The Commodores are seventh nationally in opposing field-goal percentage (38 percent), but gave up 51.6 percent shooting in the second half Tuesday and were outscored 31-13 in the final 13:38. Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half and finished 6-of-9 from 3-point range, while Damian Jones recorded 20 points and 10 rebounds in the defeat. Jones is averaging 17 points and eight rebounds in his past seven games and is fourth in the SEC in field-goal percentage (57.5 percent).

TIP-INS

1. Tuesday’s defeats dropped the Bulldogs and Commodores into a three-way tie for sixth place in the SEC; the top four finishers in the conference receive byes into the quarterfinals of the league tournament.

2. The Commodores won their first five games this season and were ranked as high as 13th in the nation, but are just 10-11 since.

3. Vanderbilt ranks second in the country in defending the 3-point shot (28 percent), while Georgia is second in the SEC and 24th nationally at 30.6 percent.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 58, Georgia 56