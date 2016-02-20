Vanderbilt 80, Georgia 67

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Another in a string of impressive performances by Vanderbilt center Damian Jones gave the Commodores a much-needed, 80-67 victory over Georgia at Memorial Gym on Saturday.

Jones collected 15 points, 15 rebounds, two blocked shot and two assists as the Commodores (16-11, 8-6 in the Southeastern Conference) clung to their fading NCAA Tournament hopes.

Thanks to 19 points from forward Yante Maten and 21 from guard J.J. Frazier, Georgia whittled what had been a 16-point Vandy lead to four when Maten banked in a shot with 9:15 left.

But Vanderbilt guard Matthew Fisher-Davis (13 points) hit two 3-pointers the closing minutes, keeping the Bulldogs (14-11, 7-7) at bay.

Meanwhile, the Commodores canned 9-of-10 foul shots in the final 1:41.

With the exception of an early 2-0 Georgia lead and a subsequent tie moments later, Vandy led the entire way.

That lead ballooned to 16 points late in the first half. Georgia forward Yante Maten was whistled for an offensive push-off with 3:24 left in the half.

Georgia coach Mark Fox stormed the floor and was whistled for a technical foul; Fisher-Davis hit both free throws, and then Jones fed forward Joe Toye for a dunk on the ensuing possession for a 35-19 margin.

Georgia, thanks to 11 first-half points from center Derek Ogbiede (his first half alone was a career high), sliced the lead to 37-28. Jones (nine points, 10 rebounds) nearly had a double-double for Vanderbilt in the first half.

Vanderbilt point guard Wade Baldwin IV added 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists.