Preview: Georgia Southern at Auburn

Through two games, it’s clear that Auburn’s newcomers are making a significant impact as the Tigers look to earn their second victory of the season Friday against visiting Georgia Southern. Transfers Kareem Canty, Tyler Harris and T.J. Dunans lead the Tigers in scoring, combining for 70.8 percent of Auburn’s offensive output so far after a narrow season-opening victory to UAB followed by Tuesday’s disappointing 91-84 home defeat to Colorado.

“You can see the progress our program is making,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl reminded reporters after Tuesday’s game, pointing out the Tigers lost by 31 points to the Buffaloes last season. Canty, Harris and Dunans have eased the loss of KT Harrell, the SEC’s leading scorer a season ago who now is playing professionally in Turkey. But defense remains an area of improvement, as the Tigers have allowed opponents to shoot 50 percent from the field. The Eagles already have visited one SEC school, pushing Ole Miss despite a poor shooting performance in Monday’s 82-72 loss.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network-Plus

ABOUT GEORGIA SOUTHERN (1-1): The Eagles held the Rebels to 26 percent shooting in the second half and 36 percent overall, but only made 31 percent of their shots and went cold after pulling within three points with eight minutes left. Freshman Ike Smith leads four Georgia Southern players in double figures at 12.5 points per game, scoring 14 points with six rebounds against Ole Miss. The Eagles, who lost 76 percent of their scoring and 72 percent of their rebounding from last season’s 22-victory squad, have 11 freshmen or sophomores on their roster.

ABOUT AUBURN (1-1): Pearl said the Tigers were “terrifically disappointed,” after letting a 15-point lead slip away against the Buffaloes, and his rotation continues to evolve now that point guard Tahj Shamsid-Deen made his season debut Tuesday after missing the opener with a shoulder injury. Canty scored 19 of his 24 points in the first half against Colorado and leads the Tigers in scoring at 22 points per game. Harris is averaging 18.5 points and 8.5 rebounds (scoring 23 points with 12 rebounds against Colorado) while Dunans is scoring 15.5 points on 55 percent shooting from the field.

TIP-INS

1. The Tigers hit just 39.5 percent of their field-goal attempts in the second half Tuesday after shooting 55.2 percent from the field in the first half.

2. Georgia Southern has limited opponents to 30.8 percent shooting from the field and 6-of-35 from 3-point range, but was whistled for 38 fouls Monday as Ole Miss shot 53 free throws.

3. Auburn freshman G Bryce Brown played Tuesday after sitting out the opener for playing in multiple summer leagues, a NCAA violation.

PREDICTION: Auburn 79, Georgia Southern 65