Auburn 92, Georgia Southern 62

Guard T.J. Dunans and forward Cinmeon Bowers each scored 15 points, helping Auburn break open a close game in the second half en route to a 92-62 win over visiting Georgia Southern on Friday night in Auburn, Ala.

Auburn led only 37-36 at halftime and was up three with 16 minutes to play before going on a 20-6 run to take command.

Back-to-back dunks from forward Jordon Granger and Dunans highlighted the run and helped Auburn (2-1) bounce back from a tough loss to Colorado earlier in the week.

Guard Kareem Canty added 14 points and guard Bryce Brown came off the bench to score 11 for the Tigers, who are in their first season under coach Bruce Pearl.

Guard Mie Hughes led Georgia Southern with 15 points.

The Eagles (1-2), who entered the game having attempted more 3-pointers than two-point shots, made only 7 of 30 from beyond the 3-point arc and surrendered 55 points to the Tigers in the second half.

Guard Ike Smith added 13 points and guard Tookie Brown came off the bench to add 11 for the Eagles.