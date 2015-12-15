Preview: Georgia Southern at Duke

Duke’s offense is among the best in the nation with only one output below 79 points all season - and that was against mighty Kentucky. The sixth-ranked Blue Devils hope for another strong output Tuesday versus visiting Georgia Southern.

The Blue Devils put up 82 points their last time out in a comfortable win against Buffalo, but they shot a season-low 40.7 percent and tied their season low with five 3-pointers. Brandon Ingram was a bright spot with 23 points, giving him 47 over the last two games. “We looked tired offensively in the first half. We were just chaotic,” coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters. “We looked tired, Brandon gave us a big lift ... and they worked themselves through it.” In its two most notable games this season, Georgia Southern has lost to Ole Miss by 10 and to Auburn by 30.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GEORGIA SOUTHERN (3-4): The Eagles absorbed a 76-67 defeat to Savannah State in their most recent contest as they allowed the Tigers to shoot above 50 percent from both the field and the 3-point line. Tookie Brown, a 5-11 freshman, is one of four guards who starts for Georgia Southern and is 6-of-11 from 3-point range over the last four games. Ike Smith, another freshman, averages 12.6 points, while the team’s next six top scorers are all freshmen and sophomores.

ABOUT DUKE (8-1): Ingram’s strong play of late has elevated his scoring average to 13.7, and the freshman swingman is 6-of-10 from the arc over his last two games after starting the season 6-of-25. Grayson Allen (21.8 points) remains the primary scoring option for Duke and also pulled down 11 rebounds the last time out - five more than he had in any other game this season. Matt Jones (13.3 points) had made multiple 3s in seven straight contests before a 1-of-4 effort against Buffalo.

TIP-INS

1. Duke has two of the nation’s top free-throw shooters in Allen (58-of-64) and freshman Luke Kennard (20-of-21).

2. Blue Devils F Amile Jefferson averages 11.4 points and 10.3 rebounds but has not recorded a double-double in any of his last six games.

3. Georgia Southern only has 13 blocks in seven games. Duke’s Marshall Plumlee has 18 by himself and two other Blue Devils have at least 11.

PREDICTION: Duke 73, Georgia Southern 47