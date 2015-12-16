No. 7 Duke 99, Georgia Southern 65

Freshman guard Brandon Ingram’s 26 points and 14 rebounds propelled seventh-ranked Duke as the short-handed Blue Devils drubbed visiting Georgia Southern 99-65 Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Guard Grayson Allen scored 18 points and guard Matt Jones added 16 point as the Blue Devils won their seventh game in a row. It was their first game back following exams.

Duke (9-1) was playing its first game without senior forward Amile Jefferson, who’s out indefinitely with an injured right foot. He was on crutches Tuesday.

The Blue Devils pulled away late in the first half for a 47-32 edge at the break. They scored the first four points of the second half.

Derryck Thornton had 15 points for Duke, which used only seven players for the game’s first 36 minutes. Guard Luke Kennard, a freshman in his first collegiate start, missed his first six shots but still ended up with 11 points.

Freshman guard Tookie Brown scored 20 for Georgia Southern (3-5). Guard Mike Hughes supplied 14 points and guard Devonte Boykins had 11 points for the Eagles.

Duke used a 9-2 run to build a 33-24 lead after Georgia Southern made four 3-pointers in the first nine minutes.