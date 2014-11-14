Preview: Georgia Southern at Illinois

Illinois will rely on strong defense and an infusion of backcourt talent to try and return to the NCAA tournament this season, but faces the challenge of doing so without senior point guard Tracy Abrams. The Illini open the season at home Friday against Georgia Southern without Abrams, who tore the right anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in September and will miss the season. Sophomore guard Kendrick Nunn is expected to shoulder the ball-handling load in Abrams’ absence, but a defense that finished second in the Big Ten in points against (62.2) holds the key for the Fighting Illini’s hopes.

Transfers Aaron Cosby (38.8 percent from 3-point range in two seasons at Seton Hall) and Ahmad Starks (10.4 points at Oregon State two years ago) will contribute after sitting out last season, helping to offset Abrams’ loss in the backcourt. Senior forward Rayvonte Ross returns after leading Illinois in scoring last season at 15.9 points, and teams with center Nnanna Egwu to provide a solid rebounding duo. The Eagles return leading scorer Jelani Hewitt (19.4 points) as Georgia Southern moves to the Sun Belt Conference.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA SOUTHERN (2013-14: 15-19): Hewitt earned Southern Conference honors a year ago, leading the conference in scoring while hitting 36 percent of his 3-point attempts last season and shooting 83.2 percent from the free-throw line. Transfer Trent Wiedeman (College of Charleston), who sat out last season, averaged 12.1 points and 8.7 rebounds in 2011-12 before ankle injuries cut his production two years ago. The Eagles feature eight newcomers this season.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (2013-14: 20-15): Rice finished eighth in the Big Ten in scoring a season ago, and Egwu (6.1) and Rice (six) were 10th and 11th in the league in rebounding. But the Fighting Illini were next to last in the conference in field-goal shooting at 41.1 percent, and an eight-game losing streak after opening Big Ten play with two victories damaged their NCAA tournament hopes. Illinois won six of its final nine to secure a NIT berth, falling by one point to Michigan in the conference quarterfinals.

TIP-INS

1. Nunn averaged 10.3 points in 12 starts and made the Big Ten all-freshman team.

2. Illinois plays its first five games at home before a Dec. 2 trip to Miami (Fla.).

3. Abrams averaged 10.7 points and led the Fighting Illini with 3.2 assists last season.

PREDICTION: Illinois 78, Georgia Southern 56