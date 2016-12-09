Preview: Georgia Southern at Minnesota

Minnesota looks to continue its early-season roll when it hosts Georgia Southern in a non-conference matchup on Friday night. The Golden Gophers are off to an 8-1 start, already matching last year's win total, while the Eagles come in having won three of four, dropping a three-point game to FGCU on Sunday.

Coach Richard Pitino's squad has been rolling for much of this season, integrating newcomers like freshman leading scorer Amir Coffey (13.8 points) and transfer center Reggie Lynch (8.2 points, 3.8 blocks) with the core of last year's squad. Junior guard Nate Mason (12.8 points, 4.8 assists) has been steady at the point, while forward Jordan Murphy (9.9 points, 7.9 rebounds) has continued to build on a standout freshman campaign. The Gophers have shown a chemistry that helps them pull out close games -- like their last outing against New Jersey Tech -- which was a major problem for the team a year ago. Sophomore forward Ike Smith leads the Georgia Southern attack, averaging 21.4 points and shooting 54.8 percent from the field, while sophomore guard Tookie Brown contributes 14.9 points and four assists per game.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT GEORGIA SOUTHERN (4-4): The Eagles have wins in three of their last five games, which coincides with junior guard Mike Hughes returning from a three-game suspension for violating team rules to start the season. Hughes has given coach Mark Byington more experience in the backcourt as well as last year's Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year. Hughes is scoring 11.2 points and hitting more than two 3-pointers a game, helping to stretch to floor and taking some pressure off fellow sharpshooter Jake Allsmiller (21 3-pointers in eight games) to be the only outside threat.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (8-1): Defense has been the biggest reason for Minnesota's success this season, with the Golden Gophers holding opponents to 35.8 percent shooting from the field, best in the Big Ten and eighth nationally. The presence of Lynch has helped the Gophers average 6.9 blocks, also best in the conference and eighth nationally, allowing Minnesota defenders to take more chances on the perimeter. Throw in the team's average of 30.6 defensive rebounds -- 10th in the country -- and it's easy to see why the Gophers' defense is so much better this season.

TIP-INS

1. Mason scored his 800th career point in Tuesday's win over NJIT while sophomore Dupree McBrayer broke the 250-point plateau in the same contest.

2. Pitino has been able to be consistent with his lineup this year, using the same starting five in eight of nine contests.

3. Minnesota G Akeem Springs put up a career-high 10 3-pointers against NJIT, hitting four of them and scoring a season-high 19 points.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 83, Georgia Southern 68