Minnesota buries Georgia Southern 86-49

Junior guard Nate Mason had a big all-around game off the bench with 14 points and nine assists and Minnesota barraged Georgia Southern with 12 3-pointers in an 86-49 win on Friday night at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Mason also had six rebounds and five steals, and sophomore guard Dupree McBrayer finished with 18 points to help Minnesota improve to 9-1, its best start since the 2012-13 season.

Related Coverage Preview: Georgia Southern at Minnesota

The Gophers' season high for 3-pointers in a game was 10. They hit eight in the first half to take command. Mason and senior guard Akeem Springs each had four 3-pointers.

Springs finished with 16 points for the Gophers, who have won three in a row since suffering their only loss of the season at Florida State.

Minnesota built a 31-16 lead 10 minutes into the first half. The Gophers maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the first half despite not making a field goal in the last five minutes. They led 45-32 at intermission.

Minnesota poured it on the second half, using an 18-2 run to put away Georgia Southern.

Sophomore Ike Smith finished with 12 points and junior guard Jake Allsmiller added 11 points to lead the Eagles, who struggled against the Gophers' superior size and athleticism.

Georgia Southern shot just 30 percent from the field. The Gophers shot 35.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Gophers have three more tuneups, starting with Sunday's home game against Northern Illinois, before jumping into Big Ten play. Minnesota opens conference play at home against Michigan State on Dec. 27.

Georgia Southern (4-5) will look to bounce back at Florida Gulf Coast on Monday.