EditorsNote: resending to add team records

MIssissippi 82, Georgia Southern 72

Sebastian Saiz scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds as Mississippi held on for an 82-72 victory over Georgia Southern on Monday at C.M. ‘Tad’ Smith Coliseum in University, Miss.

Saiz, a junior forward who recorded a then career-high 14 boards in a season-opening 90-76 win over Northwestern State on Friday, was joined by senior guard Stefan Moody and junior guard Sam Finley as the only double-digit scorers for the Rebels.

Moody finished with 22 points and eight rebounds while Finley contributed 12 points.

Mississippi struggled from the floor, shooting 36.4 percent (20 of 55).

Eagles freshman guard Ike Smith scored a team-leading 14 points and sophomore guards Devonte Boykins and Mike Hughes each had 13.

Mississippi (2-0) entered halftime leading 46-35 and maintained a double-digit lead for much of the half. But Georgia Southern (1-1) was able to close the gap to 59-56 with 8:06 to go.

The Rebels made seven consecutive free throws to reclaim their double-digit lead at 66-56.

Georgia Southern pulled within five on freshman forward Montae Glenn’s jumper with 45 seconds left, but Moody sank four free throws to put the game out of reach.