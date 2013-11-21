Preview: Georgia Southern at West Virginia

West Virginia will be looking to buildon its highest-scoring game of the season when it plays host to GeorgiaSouthern on Thursday night in the Cancun Challenge tournament. Eron Harris scored33 points, Juwan Staten added 28 and Devin Williams finished with 18 -- allcareer highs -- as the Mountaineers beat Duquesne 96-83 onSunday. “I felt I had a mismatch with whoever was guarding me, becausethey were all smaller than me,” Harris said of the Dukes, who beat WestVirginia 60-56 last season.

Tre Bussey led the way with acareer-high 29 points on Saturday in Georgia Southern’s 104-50 home victoryover Toccoa Falls, a member of National Christian College Athletic Association.Jelani Hewitt added 23 points added seven assists and seven steals -- bothcareer highs ”Defensively we did a great job in the first half to holdthem to 16 points,” said Eagles coach Mark Byington.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Root Sports

ABOUT GEORGIA SOUTHERN (2-1): Three players are averaging double figures in points for the Eagles: Hewitt (25.0), Bussey (23.0) and reserve Curtis Diamond (10.3). Georgia Southern opened its season with a 110-74 win over Columbia International on Nov. 8 before losing to Miami (Fla.) 81-80 in overtime on Nov. 11. The Eagles will visit Old Dominion on Saturday in the next round of the Cancun Challenge.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (2-1): Like the Eagles, the Mountaineers also have three players averaging double figures in points -- Harris (22.7), Staten (20.0) and Williams (10.3). A freshman, Williams is averaging a team-high 7.3 rebounds for West Virginia, which beat Mount St. Mary’s 77-62 at home in its season opener on Nov. 8 behind Staten’s game-high 22 points. Despite a team-high 17 points by reserve Remi Dibo, the Mountaineers -- who play host to Presbyterian on Saturday in the next round of this tournament -- lost their lone road game of the season 87-82 to Virginia Tech on Nov. 12.

TIP-INS

1. The Mountaineers are 99-6 under coach Bob Huggins when posting a higher shooting percentage than their opponent.

2. The Eagles, who are averaging 98 points per game, have outscored their opponents by 29.7 per game ..

3. West Virginia is 67-3 at home in its last 70 games against non-conference teams, having won 48 of these last 49 matchups.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 87, Georgia Southern 84