(Updated: CORRECTS West Virginia’s 3-point statistics in 4th graph)

West Virginia 101, Georgia Southern 68: Juwan Staten led five players in double figures with 20 points as the host Mountaineers rolled in the Cancun Classic.

Terry Henderson and Devin Williams had 16 points each for West Virginia (3-1), which will host Presbyterian in the next round Tuesday. Eron Harris scored 15 points and Garry Browne had 11 for the Mountaineers, whose 101 points are a season-high. Tre Bussey led all scorers with 21 points for the Eagles (2-2), who will visit Old Dominion in the next round Tuesday. Jelani Hewitt added 15 for Georgia Southern.

Staten had 14 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals to help West Virginia take a 55-26 lead at the half. The Mountaineers, shot 56.8 percent from the floor before intermission, including 6-of-15 from 3-point range.

West Virginia shot 56.3 percent for the game and finished 10-for-26 from beyond the arc. Georgia Southern shot just 10-of-24 from the line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Mountaineers are 100-6 under coach Bob Huggins when posting a higher shooting percentage than their opponent. . . . The Eagles entered Thursday averaging 98 points per game. . . .West Virginia is 68-3 at home in its last 71 games against non-conference teams, having won 49 of these last 50 matchups.