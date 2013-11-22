FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
West Virginia 101, Georgia Southern 68
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 22, 2013 / 2:41 AM / 4 years ago

West Virginia 101, Georgia Southern 68

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS West Virginia’s 3-point statistics in 4th graph)

West Virginia 101, Georgia Southern 68: Juwan Staten led five players in double figures with 20 points as the host Mountaineers rolled in the Cancun Classic.

Terry Henderson and Devin Williams had 16 points each for West Virginia (3-1), which will host Presbyterian in the next round Tuesday. Eron Harris scored 15 points and Garry Browne had 11 for the Mountaineers, whose 101 points are a season-high. Tre Bussey led all scorers with 21 points for the Eagles (2-2), who will visit Old Dominion in the next round Tuesday. Jelani Hewitt added 15 for Georgia Southern.

Staten had 14 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals to help West Virginia take a 55-26 lead at the half. The Mountaineers, shot 56.8 percent from the floor before intermission, including 6-of-15 from 3-point range.

West Virginia shot 56.3 percent for the game and finished 10-for-26 from beyond the arc. Georgia Southern shot just 10-of-24 from the line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Mountaineers are 100-6 under coach Bob Huggins when posting a higher shooting percentage than their opponent. . . . The Eagles entered Thursday averaging 98 points per game. . . .West Virginia is 68-3 at home in its last 71 games against non-conference teams, having won 49 of these last 50 matchups.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.