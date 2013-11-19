Preview: Georgia State at Alabama

A trip to Madison Square Garden is on the line when Alabama hosts Georgia State in the second round of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Tuesday. Both teams rolled to easy wins in Monday’s first round, as the Crimson Tide routed cross-town Stillman 102-65 and the Panthers pounded McNeese State 96-70. The teams last met in 2005, when Alabama cruised to an 85-58 home victory.

The Crimson Tide have been known for their defensive prowess under coach Anthony Grant, but showed off their offensive potential against the Tigers, topping 100 points for the first time since 2005. The Panthers were nearly as impressive, as both teams shot better than 55 percent and are higher than 50 percent for the season. Georgia State gets its second shot at knocking off an SEC opponent after letting a second-half lead get away in an 86-80 loss to Vanderbilt a week ago.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA STATE (2-1): The Panthers boast some impressive offensive weapons with four players averaging double-digit scoring. R.J. Hunter leads the way with 22 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest, and Ryan Harrow (19.7 points) and Devonta White (14.3 points) also are off to a great start. Power forward Manny Atkins is a force in the paint despite being just 6-6, tallying nine points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.7 blocks per game.

ABOUT ALABAMA (2-1): The Crimson Tide had six players score in double figures Monday and have four averaging double digits - all in the backcourt. Trevor Releford leads the way at 17.7 points per contest, but Retin Obasohan (14.7) has scored 14 or more in every game and Levi Randolph (11.7) led the team with 17 against Stillman. Alabama hasn’t played as well defensively as a year ago, but it showed glimpses Monday, including a stretch of 10 straight defensive stops during a 21-0 run.

TIP-INS

1. Alabama has won eight consecutive games in regular-season tournament play.

2. Obasohan has matched or set a career high for points in each of Alabama’s three games including 15 points in each of the past two contests.

3. White (1,043) moved into 14th on Georgia State’s all-time scoring list Monday and needs 16 points to tie Jim Jacobs for 13th.

PREDICTION: Alabama 76, Georgia State 75