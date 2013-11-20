Alabama 75, Georgia State 58

(Updated: CORRECTS “which” to “who” in 2nd graph)

Alabama 75, Georgia State58: Trevor Releford scored a game-high 19 points as the host Crimson Tide prevailed in the NIT Season Tip-Off to earn a trip to Madison Square Garden.

Retin Obasohan had acareer-high 18 points and Levi Randolph added 10 for the Crimson Tide (3-1),who will meet Duke in the semifinals Nov. 27 in New York.Obasohan, a 6-1 sophomore guard from Antwerp, Belgium, has scored 14 or more inevery game for Alabama.

Rashaad Richardson had 16points and Manny Atkins added 14 for the Panthers (2-2), who were coming off a96-70 victory over McNeese State on Monday. Richardson had 11 pointsin the first half to keep Georgia State within 38-30 at the break.

After Georgia State jumpedout to a 5-0 lead on Devonta White’s layup 1:27 into the game,the Crimson Tide went ahead 19-17 on a layup by Algie Key with 10 minutes togo. Atkins’ layup with 9:29 left tied the game at 19 before Alabama went on a game-turning 12-0 run that was capped by Carl Engstrom’s layup with 5:20 left in the half.

Obasohan’s dunk gave theTide its largest lead - 61-38 - with 9:54 to go. Alabama won the rebounding battle 40-24 en route to its third straight victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Alabama has won nine consecutive regular-season tournament games. ... The Panthers don’t play again until Nov.30 at Florida International. ... Obasohan has matched or set a career highfor points in each of Alabama’s four games.