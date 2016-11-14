Preview: Georgia State at Auburn

Shooting well and playing defense is fun in the view of Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, and he hopes the Tigers experience more enjoyment when they host Georgia State on Monday in the opener of the Cancun Challenge. The Tigers hit 10 3-pointers in the first half of Friday’s season-opening 83-66 victory over North Florida, forced 28 turnovers and left Pearl upbeat about what he saw.

“We can put four guys out there who can really shoot it,” Pearl said, referencing the foursome of Bryce Brown, T.J. Lang, Danjel Purifoy and Mustapha Heron, who combined to hit 12 of Auburn’s 13 3-pointers. “That’s fun.” Brown led the way with 19 points, hitting half of his 10 3-point attempts. There are areas for improvement, as Auburn was outrebounded 42-26 and gave up 57.1 percent shooting in the second half. The Panthers had no trouble in their season opener, routing Thomas 111-69 on Friday as Willie Clayton recorded a double-double (11 points, 13 rebounds).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network.

ABOUT GEORGIA STATE (1-0): Clayton’s 18th career double-double and Jeremy Hollowell’s 23 points were enough to lead a balanced effort in the opener, and Georgia State finished with 13 blocked shots – one off the school record. Two seasons after their memorable NCAA tournament appearance, the Panthers are relying on a quartet of transfers: Clayton from Charlotte, Hollowell from Indiana, Devin Mitchell from Alabama and Justin Seymour from Murray State. Highly touted freshman D’Marcus Simonds scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting in his debut.

ABOUT AUBURN (1-0): The Tigers’ roster consists of seven freshmen and five sophomores, Pearl telling reporters in preseason it is the youngest team he ever has coached. Brown averaged 10.1 points as a freshman last season while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range. He teamed with Purifoy (14 points), Heron (10 points) and Jared Harper (10 points) to give Auburn four scorers in double figures in the opener.

TIP-INS

1. The Tigers started three freshmen in a season opener for the first time in 12 years.

2. Auburn does not have a player on its roster taller than 6-foot-8.

3. Georgia State won at Auburn three seasons ago, the program’s last victory against a SEC school.

PREDICTION: Auburn 85, Georgia State 71