Auburn uses strong second half to beat Georgia State

Danjel Purifoy and Jared Harper each had 19 points and Auburn used a strong second half to beat Georgia State 83-65 in a Cancun Classic game at Auburn on Monday.

Horace Spencer added 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting for the Tigers (2-0), who outscored the Panthers 48-35 over the last 20 minutes after both teams struggled to find their rhythm in the opening stanza.

Georgia State (1-1) had 15 turnovers by halftime and made just one of its nine three-point attempts through 20 minutes. The Panthers only trailed 35-30, however, because Auburn had eight turnovers of its own and went just 10-for-19 at the free throw line.

The Panthers cut the margin to two in the second half, doing so for the last time on a Justin Seymour jumper that made it 39-37 with 16:08 to play. An 8-0 Auburn run pushed the margin to 10, and after a Seymour three-pointer got the Panthers back within single digits, the Tigers scored the next six to end the threat.

Seymour and forward Jeremy Hollowell each had 20 points for Georgia State. The Panthers turned the ball over just three times in the second half, but aside from Seymour and Hollowell, Georgia State combined to make just eight of its 30 shots.

The Tigers helped themselves by shooting better in the second half, making 16 of their 20 free-throw attempts after the break.

This game was a reunion of sorts for Auburn forward LaRon Smith, who played for Georgia State for two seasons before transferring. He finished with two points and three blocked shots.

Auburn will play Eastern Kentucky in its next on-campus game of the Cancun Classic on Thursday, while Georgia State will travel to Purdue on Friday. Each school will also play a pair of games in Mexico on November 22-23.