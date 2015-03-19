Preview: Georgia State vs. Baylor

Baylor spent the past two months slugging it out with the rest of the powerful Big 12 Conference, and now the Bears hope that their challenging slate has prepared them for the NCAA Tournament. Fourth-seeded Baylor opens play Thursday in the West Region in Jacksonville, Fla., against No. 13 seed Georgia State, the Sun Belt Conference champion. The Bears, who fell to Kansas in the Big 12 semifinals, are in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the past four seasons while the Panthers make their third ever trip to the Big Dance.

The Bears played ranked competition in 12 of their 18 conference games, going 7-5 and sweeping eventual Big 12 tournament champion Iowa State while losing three times to runner-up Kansas. Rico Gathers anchors the Big 12’s stingiest defense, ranking fourth nationally at 11.8 rebounds per game. Georgia State ranks sixth in the nation in steals and 14th in field-goal percentage, led by the Sun Belt’s leading scorers in R.J. Hunter and Ryan Harrow.

ABOUT GEORGIA STATE (24-9): Hunter, son of coach Ron Hunter, is a legitimate NBA prospect who averages 19.8 points and Harrow, a Kentucky transfer who missed the conference tournament with a hamstring injury, scores 19.7 per contest. Louisville transfer Kevin Ware, who suffered a gruesome leg injury during the Cardinals’ national title run in 2013, scored 18 points in Sunday’s 38-36 victory over Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt final. The Panthers have won five in a row and are 13-2 since mid-January.

ABOUT BAYLOR (24-9): The Bears feature four scorers in double figures and a strong inside presence that ranks 13th in the nation in rebounds per game (39.2) while holding opponents to 60.3 points per contest. Taurean Prince leads the team in scoring at 13.8 points but finished with just two points in Baylor’s loss to Kansas in the Big 12 semifinals, after averaging 18.8 points in his previous nine contests. Kenny Chery has averaged 14.3 points in his past three games, hitting four 3-pointers on two occasions.

TIP-INS

1. Gathers, who averages 11.7 points, owns the school record for most rebounds in single season (384) and has recorded 17 double-doubles this season.

2. The Panthers have not been to the NCAAs since 2001, when they upset Wisconsin in the first round.

3. The winner advances to face either Xavier, BYU or Ole Miss on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Baylor 72, Georgia State 55